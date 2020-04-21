XFL Commish Oliver Luck Sues Vince McMahon Claiming Wrongful Termination

Breaking News

The league is dead ... but the XFL's behind-the-scenes drama is very much alive!

Oliver Luck -- who was the highly touted commissioner and CEO of the new XFL -- has sued Vince McMahon claiming he was wrongfully terminated after the league folded up shop.

In his suit, Luck -- father of NFL star Andrew Luck -- says he received a termination letter spelling out the case against him on April 9. Luck says the allegations are pure BS and he denies any wrongdoing.

Luck says he fulfilled his end of the bargain, running the league since its resurrection in January 2018 -- only to be "wrongfully terminated."

As for the specific allegations, Luck redacted the details in his lawsuit -- most likely due to a confidentiality agreement he signed with the company.

In other words, he doesn't want to breach the contract by dishing out the dirt ... at least, not yet.

As we previously reported, the XFL closed its doors, laid off staff and filed for bankruptcy ... claiming the COVID-19 pandemic essentially killed the business.

Luck is suing Vince personally seeking to hold the WWE honcho responsible for paying out a guaranteed portion of his contract.

Unclear how much cash is on the line -- but we're guessing it's a good chunk of change.