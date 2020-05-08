Malcolm Jenkins Honors Ahmaud Arbery With 2.23 Mile Run, Tom Brady Shows Support

Breaking News

Play video content

NFL star Malcolm Jenkins wants justice for murdered Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery -- who would have turned 26 today -- and he's doing his part by going on a jog to show support for Maud's family.

"Happy birthday to Ahmaud Arbery," Jenkins said while out on a 2.23-mile jog ... "Rest in peace, King."

Malcolm's workout is all part of the #RunWithMaud movement -- which is encouraging people to go on a jog to honor Maud -- while his family continues to push for justice.

The 2.23-mile run represents the date Arbery was shot and killed while jogging on Feb. 23.

Two men -- Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory -- have been arrested for the shooting and are facing murder charges.

Play video content

"Doing my job for you," Jenkins added while encouraging others to follow his lead. "Even though they arrested those two men, we gotta make sure they don't forget his face and that he gets his justice in court."

"Y'all continue to support my brother, uplift his name, show his face, stay diligent. Love y'all."

Ex-NFL wideout Torrey Smith also participated in the run -- saying, "I hate distance running but I hate our justice system and racism more."

I hate distance running but I hate our justice system and racism more. #irunwithmaud 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/FEdOTliFuR — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 8, 2020 @TorreySmithWR

Other athletes, including LeBron James, Reggie Bush and more, have voiced their outrage over the incident ... with the Lakers superstar saying, "We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!"