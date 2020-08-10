Danica Patrick Shuts Down IG Troll Who Mocked Her for Aaron Rodgers Split

Breaking News

Danica Patrick isn't letting the haters get to her -- brushing off an IG troll who tried to mock her dating life after her split with Aaron Rodgers.

The troll left a mean comment under one of her latest IG comments -- trashing Danica out of the blue.

"At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men. From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem in dating."

The ex-NASCAR driver didn't get in the gutter with the commenter -- instead, she exposed him and encouraged her followers to ignore this kind of stupid negativity.

"If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed," Danica wrote.

"Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours. Our reality is our decision. Still not easy -- but true."

As we previously reported, Danica split with the Green Bay Packers QB last month.