Boxer Otto Wallin Says He Smashed COVID, Will Smash Travis Kauffman Too

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Heavyweight boxer Otto Wallin -- the man who took Tyson Fury to the brink in 2019 -- says he's fully recovered from his battle with COVID and can't wait to fight again on Saturday.

Remember, Wallin is the guy who bloodied Fury badly during their Sept. 2019 bout -- opening 2 huge gashes on the champ's face. He ultimately lost by unanimous decision, but gained a ton of respect in the boxing world.

"He can't see. He can't see!" 😳



Fury 🆚 Wallin

Wilder 🆚 Fury

Warrington 🆚 Frampton

Kovalev 🆚 Yarde#CornerCam brings you closer to the fight action than ever before. These are the best moments we've caught on camera 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dHKZBovhzk — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 23, 2020 @BTSportBoxing

Wallin later contracted COVID-19 in March -- but tells TMZ Sports he beat the virus pretty quickly and got back to training hard in a matter of weeks.

"I was out for maybe a week and a half, 2 weeks when I had it," Wallin says ... "But then we started training. Took it slow because we didn't know if it would affect me but we haven't noticed anything and we stepped it up from there."

"Now we've had a few months with good training. I feel like I've improved since the Fury fight so hopefully, that will come out."

Wallin steps back into the ring on Saturday to fight Travis Kauffman -- and another impressive performance could put him back in the mix for a rematch with Fury ... or a shot at other top fighters like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

"I already showed Fury I'm very good ... I'm not too far off from those guys."

Kauffman ain't exactly rolling over -- he's been talking a bunch of trash too.

"If I don’t beat Otto Wallin, I’m retiring," Kauffman told BoxingScene.com.

"And, here’s why: I have a lot more experience and I have a lot more ability than Otto Wallin has. His claim to fame is truly losing to Tyson Fury."