NFL's Dallas Goedert Got In Bargoer's Face Before Violent KO, New Video Shows

Eagles TE Got In Face Of Bargoer Before Violent KO

Play video content Exclusive

TMZ Sports has obtained more video from the night Dallas Goedert was knocked out inside a South Dakota bar ... and the new footage shows the NFLer got in a patron's face before the attack.

In the clip, you can see Goedert -- wearing a black shirt and holding a drink -- puts his finger on a man's chest, walks him backward and then gets nose-to-nose with him.

Seconds later, Goedert puts his hand on the man again and appears to push him backward ... and that's when the 25-year-old tight end got violently rocked in the face by another man.

However, our Goedert sources are adamant the TE was simply trying to play peacemaker before he was KO'd.

As we previously reported, the whole scene went down on June 19 at Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, SD ... and Goedert had to go to the hospital due to injuries he suffered in the skirmish.

Fortunately for the Eagles tight end, he was NOT seriously hurt in the altercation.

But, 30-year-old Kyle Hadala was arrested and charged over the punch ... ultimately getting hit with a simple assault charge for throwing the haymaker.

Hadala has pled not guilty to the charge ... and has fought the case heavily in court -- arguing he only threw the punch because he was just trying to defend his friend.

"They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being," Hadala told TMZ Sports back in July.

"Then one of his crew told my other colleague, and I quote, 'You’re just a fat f**king pussy. I'll beat the s*** out of you.'"

Hadala is due in court Wednesday for a bench trial in the case ... and we're told he's hoping the video from the bar helps him beat the case.