Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Says Patriots Are Rooting For QB In SB, No Hard Feelings!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Think the Patriots are just gonna turn on Tom Brady 'cause he led another team to the Super Bowl?!

HELL NO -- so says New England captain Lawrence Guy, who tells TMZ Sports ... Tom's former team is still rooting like hell for the QB against the Chiefs this weekend!!!

"Of course I'm rooting for Tom," said Guy, who played with the future Hall of Fame quarterback from 2017 through 2019 ... "Everybody I've talked to, that's pretty much it."

Tom didn't exactly have the most beautiful breakup with New England ... and much has been written about how this Bucs season has proved Bill Belichick and the Pats should have done more to keep him.

But Guy tells us NONE of Tom's teammates hold any hard feelings over the departure ... saying, "Nobody's upset that he had the opportunity."

"When he left, everybody wished him luck," Guy tells us. "It wasn't like, 'Oh, man! You left us!' No, it was like, 'Hey, man. Wish you best of luck.' 'Cause that's the NFL."

"I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England... It was an amazing two decades of my life." - @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/krgURuBaeR — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2021 @FOXSports

For his part, Tom told reporters this week he too has no ill will toward his ex-squad ... explaining, "I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England. Incredible support over the years. It was an amazing two decades of my life."

By the way, Guy praised the hell out of Brady for his longevity -- and even said the dude's avocado ice cream ain't half bad!!!

As for how the offseason is going for Guy, he's doing some great things with the time away from the gridiron ... helping financially disadvantaged families with his foundation every day.