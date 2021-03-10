Tom Brady Hates the Ends of Bananas with a Bizarre, Fiery Passion

They Don't Belong In My Smoothies!!!

Breaking News

The only thing Tom Brady might hate more than losing ... BANANA TIPS!!

The 43-year-old NFL superstar was showing off his smoothie skills on TikTok when it came time to add the ingredients.

Tom Brady breaks off the ends of bananas before he PUTS THEM IN HIS SMOOTHIES I cannot with this man pic.twitter.com/wl18JILGlg — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) March 9, 2021 @TanyaRayFox

Blueberries. Protein powder. Pumpkin seeds. Banana.

Great, sounds delicious and healthy. No surprise there.

But, when TB12 prepped the banana for the blender, he ripped off both ends of the fruit like a psychopath -- and declared that he won't eat banana tips!

So, are we ALL off banana tips now?

Look, Tom's got some weird eating habits (avocado ice cream, anyone?) ... but his diet seems to be effective. You know anyone else winning Super Bowls at 43?