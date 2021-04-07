Tiger Woods Crash Caused By Speed, Lots of Unanswered Questions

Tiger Woods' car crash was caused by excessive speed, but there may be more to the story that we may never know ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. will release the findings of their investigation Wednesday morning. It's a bit curious, because last week we were told the findings would not be released because of privacy laws.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Tiger was speeding when he lost control of his SUV and we're told the Sheriff is hanging the cause of the accident squarely on speed.

We're told the SUV's black box shows Tiger actually accelerated at the time of the crash. We're also told that just as Tiger lost control the SUV actually gained speed. What the Sheriff's Dept. does NOT know ... if Tiger was conscious when he lost control and careened down the embankment.

There's more ... law enforcement sources tell us, the Sheriff's Dept. did not get a warrant to check Tiger's cellphone to determine if he was on a call or texting at the time of the crash. Our sources say the Dept. felt it did not have probable cause to get a warrant for cellphone records, although that is often done in accident investigations.

Our law enforcement sources say Tiger was not helpful because he had no recollection of the crash. They say he hit his head 3 to 4 times on something hard in the cabin.

As we previously reported, the Sheriff had said there was no evidence Tiger was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, although authorities never tried to get a warrant to draw blood. They say they did not have the necessary probable cause.

We're told there will be no charges filed or citations issued against Tiger.

As you know by now, Tiger was on his way to an L.A. golf course when he crashed his Genesis GV80 SUV down the side of a hill in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Tiger, who told first responders he had no recollection of the accident ... suffered major injuries to his right leg, and underwent surgery to repair the damage.