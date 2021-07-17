NFL's Jaydon Mickens Hit With 2 Gun Charges ... Stemming From March Arrest

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jaydon Mickens has been hit with 2 criminal charges stemming from his March arrest ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court docs, prosecutors have levied 2 misdemeanors against the 27-year-old Super Bowl champ after they say he was illegally carrying a loaded firearm in his car in L.A. on March 5.

As we previously reported, cops initially pulled over Mickens after they said the tint on his ride was too dark.

During the stop, though, they said they found a gun inside his car -- NOT on his person -- and arrested him over it.

Prosecutors clearly felt there was enough to move forward with the case ... and it could spell bad news for Mickens, 'cause the two gun charges he's facing each carry a maximum of one year in jail if convicted.

The Bucs said in a statement shortly after the arrest they were monitoring the situation ... but Mickens has not been cut over it all and he's still set to be with the team when it opens up training camp later this month.

Mickens has been mostly a special teams player for the Bucs ... and returned kicks for the team in their Super Bowl win over the K.C. Chiefs last February.