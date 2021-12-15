Dell And Sonya Curry Sit In Opposite Sections For Steph's Record-Breaking Night
12/15/2021 6:20 AM PT
Sonya and Dell Curry's relationship is still clearly fractured, 'cause Steph's parents sat in completely opposite sections for their son's record-breaking night Tuesday.
Dell had a seat near the hardwood at Madison Square Garden in NYC for the Warriors star's big game against the Knicks -- while Sonya sat in a different part of the arena several rows back.
Watching separated Mama Curry and Dell Curry celebrating Steph’s record kind of depressing pic.twitter.com/HZCwfnxLJk— gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 15, 2021 @gifdsports
The two never appeared to speak to each other, or even look at each other for that matter, despite Steph breaking Ray Allen's mark for most 3-pointers in a career early in the evening.
To his credit, Steph was able to find both of his parents following the record-setting shot ... handing the game ball to his pops and then going in another direction to share a long embrace with his mom just off the court.
After setting the all-time three-point record, Steph hugs his mom, Sonya. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ykqFYnFxMQ— NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021 @NBA
As we previously reported, Sonya filed for divorce from Dell earlier this year ... and court docs showed the two did not have a clean breakup at all.
Both parties accused each other of cheating ... with Dell saying Sonya began dating a former New England Patriots player while they were still together.
And, if their actions toward each other Tuesday were any indication, it's obvious things still haven't been repaired between the two.
As for Steph's night -- it was a special one regardless of his parents' current relationship ... he not only got the big record, but the Warriors secured the win over the Knicks, too.