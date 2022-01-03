Carli Lloyd Quits Twitter After Being Dragged For Criticizing Delivery Driver

Soccer legend Carli Lloyd says she's done with Twitter ... and it all appears to be because she got dragged for criticizing a delivery driver.

The former footballer tweeted about her poor experience with a FedEx worker over the weekend ... slamming the person for not taking the extra steps to make sure her packages were safe from rainy weather.

"#noonecaresabouttheirjobanymore," said Lloyd, who attached a picture of the uncovered packages on her front porch steps.

Lloyd likely expected her followers on the social media app to back her and join in on the slamming of the driver ... but it appears the opposite happened.

The 39-year-old, who retired from the USWNT last year, was so heavily criticized -- particularly by those who felt the worker must've been underpaid and overworked during the holiday season -- that she not only deleted the initial tweet, but then she threw up the peace sign to the website.

"Bye Twitter," Lloyd wrote. "I usually know better than to come on here amongst the warriors!"