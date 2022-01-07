Kanye West Teases Collaboration with Yeezy, Gap and Balenciaga

It appears Kanye West's new GF Julia Fox won't be the only one decked out in a Balenciaga look inspired by Ye, 'cause he just teased a massive collab with the fashion brand and his own baby, Yeezy.

Ye posted some sort of "Collaboration Agreement" contract Friday, showing his signature under Yeezy, Gap and Balenciaga brand names. While it's currently unclear exactly what the partnership will bring, the fact 3 of Kanye's favorite fashion outlets are coming together is significant.

Of course, Balenciaga became synonymous with Kim Kardashian when the two were together -- Kanye would dress her in the brand all the time -- and she's continued to wear it almost exclusively over the last few months.

As we told you, Ye's most recent girlfriend, Julia Fox, switched into a look almost made entirely of Balenciaga in the middle of their date night in NYC on Tuesday. When we first saw Ye and Julia leave "Slave Play" on Broadway, she was wearing a blue coat ... but after dinner, she was in a Balenciaga coat, gloves, top and purse.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.