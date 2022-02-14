Frankie Grande Shuts Down Ariana and Mac Miller Rumor Spread By Kanye
2/14/2022 4:45 PM PT
Frankie Grande says Kanye West just wants a reaction from Pete Davidson ... telling us the nasty rumors Kanye's spreading about his sister and Mac Miller are a bunch of bull.
We got Ariana Grande's brother at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Monday and asked about Kanye claiming Pete sent Mac intimate photos of him and AG.
Frankie says he's never heard this to be true and chalks it up to Kanye looking to stir the pot now that Pete is dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
It's a pretty nasty rumor to spread, but Frankie's taking the high road here ... telling us he doesn't put much stock in what Kanye says and wishing Ye, Pete and Kim nothing but the best.
Still, Frankie says he would never spread rumors about someone or insert himself in someone else's business ... and while he hopes folks like Kanye follow his lead, he doesn't want to control anyone.
Frankie obviously knows Pete from when the 'SNL' star was engaged to Ariana ... and he tells us why he doesn't buy the narrative Pete is with Kim for clout.
Safe to say anyone ... gay or straight ... would want to date Kim ... at least according to Frankie.