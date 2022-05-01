Charles Cross' Mom Hoping Seahawks' Top Pick Buys Her A House After NFL Draft

Play video content TMZSports.com

Charles Cross is unsure what to get his mom when the cash starts to roll in from his new Seahawks contract ... but she tells TMZ Sports she knows exactly what she wants -- a new home!

The former Mississippi State offensive tackle was taken by Seattle with the #9 overall pick in Thursday's NFL draft -- and with that slotting, he's set to make a whole lot of money.

So, a few hours after he got picked, we had to ask him -- what's the first purchase going to be?!

"I'ma do something for my mom," the 21-year-old said.

Charles, though, didn't know exactly what to get her ... but when we asked her, she made it pretty clear!

"A home," Cross' mother said. "Just a nice home."

Cross' mom told us she's very proud of her son -- who went from being a redshirt freshman to being named First Team All-SEC in 2021 ... adding that she and him are "very excited" to be the newest members of the 12s.