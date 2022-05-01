Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Tip Jars at WeHo Cafe Show Who's Winning at Trial

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is barely halfway done, but an enterprising coffee shop in WeHo has allowed customers to weigh in, in a very creative way.

Yep. There are Johnny/Amber tip jars at Dialog Cafe's ordering counter ... and folks are putting money down on who they believe.

Johnny holds the edge. We're told the Jonny vs. Amber tip jars have been displayed since the beginning of the week ... and Johnny seems to have come out on top in tips at the end of each day.

Mind you this is an unscientific process, but gotta say ... our TMZ polls -- You Be the Judge -- also have Johnny winning by a handsome margin, albeit the survey is unscientific as well.

As you know, Jonny Depp and his ex-wife are in the middle of a courtroom showdown ... and there have been some pretty explosive claims to come out, on both sides.

JD is suing Amber for $50 mil, claiming she lied when she accused him of physically abusing her. She is countersuing for $100 mil for defamation, claiming he coordinated a smear campaign against her.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time the public has weighed in on ongoing beef. Some Starbucks locations across the U.S. brought out tip jars back in March during all the Pete Davidson vs Kanye West drama.

