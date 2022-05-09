Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Celebrate Mother's Day With Date Night

Rihanna Mother's Day Date Night With A$AP

5/9/2022 7:40 AM PT
Mommy-to-be Rihanna lit up the night with her Mother's Day get-up ... stepping out for date night with Boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The two hit Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Sunday, RiRi wore a sparkling set with lots of cutouts, but made sure to stay warm with a fur shawl. It'll be Rihanna's last Mother's Day without a kiddo of her own ... as it's expected she'll give birth in the next few weeks.

Rihanna and A$AP are frequent fliers at Giorgio Baldi -- it's actually one of her favorite places to grab dinner -- but one thing's for sure ... there are ALWAYS cameras there, so you gotta imagine RiRi knew they'd get her flashy fit.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Living It Up Together on Vacation in Barbados
Of course, pregnancy hasn't slowed RiRi down much. She and A$AP recently enjoyed visiting family and friends in her hometown of Barbados.

Rih was also spotted backstage, showing support for A$AP while he headlined the Smoker's Club Festival just days after his surprise arrest in L.A. As you know, Rih and A$AP announced they were expecting back in January, she and Rocky have been dating since 2020.

