Russell Wilson & Ciara Get New Puppy, Fittingly Name It 'Bronco'

Russell Wilson and Ciara just revealed they're welcoming a new doggo into the family following the quarterback's shocking trade to Denver ... and, fittingly, they named the pup "Bronco!"

The NFL star and the musician took to social media to announce the new addition to the Wilson household ... showing off the adorable, four-legged friend in an Instagram video.

"Meet.. BRONCO 🐶," Ciara said of the new dog. "The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:)"

Ciara insinuated that Russ got her the pup as a Mother's Day gift ... writing on her social media page, "The sweetest surprise. I love you baby."

Wilson and Ciara were all smiles as the "Level Up" singer held Bronco in her arms.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have purchased a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, CO 🏠



➖ 20,000 sq ft.

➖ 4 BR, 12 BA

➖ 9-car garage

➖ Indoor pool

➖ Game room

➖ Basketball court

➖ Theater



It's the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history. pic.twitter.com/2dDqS2OCac — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 15, 2022 @FOS

Of course, the pup will now have a whole lot of room to roam in the Wilsons' house ... because, you'll recall, the signal-caller and his wife just copped a massive Denver mansion for $25 million after he was traded to the Broncos this offseason.

The Wilsons' new 20,060 square foot estate sits on 5.34 acres ... which means plenty of space for the new pup to explore.