Gilbert Arenas Says He's Cool With Javaris Crittenton, 'Talk Once A Week' In Jail

Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas says there's no bad blood whatsoever between him and Javaris Crittenton more than a decade after they had their infamous locker room gun incident ... saying this week he still talks to his former teammate in jail.

The 40-year-old former Wizards guard sat down for an interview with LeSean McCoy, Adam "Pacman" Jones and Brandon Marshall for an episode of "I AM ATHLETE" -- where he opened up about his relationship with JC.

Pacman asked Arenas if he and Javaris were still quarreling after the two drew guns on each other in the Wizards' locker room following a gambling spat in 2009 ... and Gilbert said not at all.

In fact, Arenas said the two are actually great friends ... and despite Javaris being locked behind bars after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman in 2011, they still chat regularly.

"We talk once a week," Arenas said. "It's just like when we were teammates -- 'Man, what do you think about this series? What do you think about this series?'"

"He just talks basketball. We just talk about basketball."

Gilbert said even though the duo's careers spiraled following league punishment for their locker room gun incident ... he was even cool with the former Wizards player shortly after it all.

"His mother needed surgery for her neck," Arenas said. "He asked me [for money] -- because he knows I'm not going to hold it personal."

"Even then, I took care of him," Arenas said. "Because nobody wanted to f*** with him at that time. Like, even to this day, I send him cell phones if he needs a new cell phone."