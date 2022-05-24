NBA's Norman Powell Harassed By White Woman On Video, Cops Respond

Play video content

Norman Powell was harassed by a white woman behaving erratically who berated the Clippers star and told him he was "not American" ... all while NP streamed the encounter on social media.

It got so serious, police were called ... and the woman was handcuffed and taken away by Las Vegas cops.

It's unclear if she was arrested ... and if so, on what charge.

The 28-year-old former 2nd-round draft pick out of UCLA was in Sin City working out at a local gym ... when Norman says the stranger stormed through the door, saying she'd gotten into a fight and needed help.

"She came here the first time and was saying she got in a fight," Powell said during the live stream. "We told her to leave out the back. She left, she was gone for about 15, 20 minutes, came back, staying in the gym calling us un-American, saying we need to go back, calling us p***y, a whole bunch of s**t."

Norman and his group warned the woman that police were on the way, but she called their bluff -- a mistake.

Multiple cops eventually arrived and the woman -- her identity is currently unknown -- was placed in cuffs.

In fact, Norman says the woman yelled "I can't breathe" while police had her pressed against the squad car.

"That is crazy to me, man. That s**t is not funny, man," Powell said, exasperated.

Powell told officers the woman was acting incredibly strange.

"We was trying to get her to leave," he added, "and then she was trying to take her pants off and take a s**t or piss on the floor. And that's when we pulled her out like, we can't have that."

Norman is a solid player in the NBA -- he averaged 21 points a game in 2022.