Megan Thee Stallion Drinks Champagne on Yacht in Ibiza with BF and Friends

Hot girl summer has officially commenced for Megan Thee Stallion -- partying it up in Ibiza on a yacht -- with champagne in hand and her friends along for the ride.

Meg was spotted Friday wearing a bikini and having a good time with some of her besties ... her boyfriend, Pardi, also joined in on the fun.

In true Meg fashion, she's going all out ... even dumping champagne on her body and fooling around with her friends.

One things for sure though, Meg and Pardi aren't afraid to show a little PDA -- even with friends around -- taking some time to love on each other too.

Play video content JULY 2020 TMZ.com

It's probably a nice escape for Meg, as you know, she's in the middle of a criminal case with rapper Tory Lanez, in which he's alleged to have shot her in the foot back in 2020.