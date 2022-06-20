NBA's Dejounte Murray Surprises Dad With New Truck On Father's Day

Play video content

No tools or cologne for Dejounte Murray's dad on Father's Day ... instead, the NBA baller surprised Dad with a brand new truck -- and Pops' reaction was priceless.

Murray's father was outside their family home this month when the San Antonio Spurs guard pulled up in the white ride ... and what happened next was super sweet.

Everyone had their phones out and shouted at Dejounte's dad, "That's you!"

"Happy Father's Day! That's you, man!"

Murray's dad was overwhelmed with emotion -- and he immediately gave his son a huge hug. Eventually, he began crying.

Murray shared the awesome father-son moment on his IG -- revealing he and his pops haven't always seen eye-to-eye, but they're working on their relationship.

"We had our differences for almost 7-8 years and I just want a relationship with my dad before it's too late," Murray said, "and not have one of us living with regrets of not being a man and fixing the problems we had."

Murray added that he loves his dad and he respects him "for taking ownership on why you wasn’t there as much as I wanted you to be as a kid."

"Happy birthday and happy early Father's Day," Dejounte said, "and I hope you love the truck."

