Steph Curry Hits Insane Golf Shot, 97-Yard Eagle!

If you thought Steph Curry's range was limited to just shooting deep 3s, think again ... 'cause the newly-crowned Finals MVP just holed out a golf shot -- from 97 yards away!!

Curry nailed the incredible eagle on Friday afternoon at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe ... and even the announcers marveled at just how wild the stroke was.

WOW! Curry is used to hitting shots from downtown, but this one was from 97 yards out!

The Golden State Warriors star -- on the par-4, 13th hole at the event -- smashed his second shot just past the hole ... but because of all the spin he put on it, it rolled backward and straight into the cup.

Curry lost his mind celebrating the feat -- dapping up his dad and brother while going crazy on the course.

It's been a fun week for Curry while out at the event in Tahoe ... the NBA superstar also had an awesome moment with a fan on Thursday -- when he made the guy do 30 push-ups to land an autograph.

