Bhad Bhabie Invited To Speak At Oxford
Bhad Bhabie I'm Following in Einstein's Footsteps!!! Invited to Speak at Oxford
9/15/2022 12:30 AM PT
Bhad Bhabie has already proven she's all about her business ... and now she's been invited to drop some wisdom at Oxford University!
Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, has been invited to speak to students at "Oxford Union" -- arguably the most prestigious debating society on planet Earth.
So, check this out ... BB will follow in the footsteps of some pretty important people who have stood at that podium, including Presidents Reagan, Nixon, Carter, and Clinton ... Queen Elizabeth II, Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, Malcolm X, Albert Einstein, Sir Elton John, Shakira, Billy Joel ... and now, Bhad Bhabie.
The Oxford Union Prez said in the invite to BB ... "It would be an honour to welcome you to continue this fine tradition."
As you know, BB rose to fame after going viral on a Dr. Phil episode about troubled teens. Since then she's done a complete 180 ... turning her dubious fame into fortune with a rap career, brand deals and a VERY successful OnlyFans career -- $50M successful!!!
Bhad Bhabie Hates 'Cash Me Outside' Reference, I'm Worth $50 Million!
BTW, last month she teamed up with the Educapital Foundation to create a $1.7M scholarship to help 1,000 students enroll in technical and trade schools.
The target date for BB to speak is sometime in November, and it'll be on YouTube for all to see.
From OnlyFans to Oxford ... how 'bout that!!