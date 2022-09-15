Bhad Bhabie Invited To Speak At Oxford

Bhad Bhabie has already proven she's all about her business ... and now she's been invited to drop some wisdom at Oxford University!

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, has been invited to speak to students at "Oxford Union" -- arguably the most prestigious debating society on planet Earth.

The Oxford Union Prez said in the invite to BB ... "It would be an honour to welcome you to continue this fine tradition."

As you know, BB rose to fame after going viral on a Dr. Phil episode about troubled teens. Since then she's done a complete 180 ... turning her dubious fame into fortune with a rap career, brand deals and a VERY successful OnlyFans career -- $50M successful!!!

BTW, last month she teamed up with the Educapital Foundation to create a $1.7M scholarship to help 1,000 students enroll in technical and trade schools.

The target date for BB to speak is sometime in November, and it'll be on YouTube for all to see.