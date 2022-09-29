Shaquille O'Neal Supports Adam Levine After Cheating Scandal, Ahead of Charity Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

Adam Levine's getting dragged for his cheating scandal, but as he gets ready for a big gig in Vegas ... he's getting strong support from the man throwing the event ... Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq tells TMZ Sports ... Adam is still good in his book, despite the Maroon 5 frontman's alleged infidelity, because Adam's always done charity work for children in need.

Adam and Maroon 5 are getting set to perform this weekend at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's annual fundraising gala, "The Event" in Las Vegas ... and Shaq says Adam's dedication to charity shows his true character, in his book.

While there's a lot of anticipation to see Adam on stage for the first time since multiple women accused him of sliding into their DMs -- including one who says they had a physical relationship -- Shaq says the only thing that matters is having Adam and Maroon 5 there to help raise money.

The way Shaq sees it ... he's not in a position to cast judgment on Adam.

For what it's worth, Adam and his pregnant wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, are presenting a united front -- this week they hopped on a private jet for a getaway before his Sin City gig. Adam's also denying having sex with any of his accusers, but admits he "crossed a line."

