Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend

Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time.

Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair of tickets for Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness."

Not a great title for date night, but hey ... it's Ye.

The 24-year-old model was reppin' some of his merch once again -- the "2024" hat he's shown off online and worn in the past.

These 2 had already been out and about recently -- they checked into a hotel together Thursday in Beverly Hills ... and followed that up with dinner Saturday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

FYI -- Juliana's had modeling on her mind for a loooong time ... telling Latina Magazine she knew it was in her blood since she was 6.

