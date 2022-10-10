Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend
Kanye West Arm-in-Arm with Model for a Movie ... New GF Material???
10/10/2022 1:09 PM PT
Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time.
Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair of tickets for Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness."
Not a great title for date night, but hey ... it's Ye.
The 24-year-old model was reppin' some of his merch once again -- the "2024" hat he's shown off online and worn in the past.
These 2 had already been out and about recently -- they checked into a hotel together Thursday in Beverly Hills ... and followed that up with dinner Saturday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
FYI -- Juliana's had modeling on her mind for a loooong time ... telling Latina Magazine she knew it was in her blood since she was 6.
As we reported, Kanye's "White Lives Matter" fashion statement last week seemed to tick off tons of his fans, but that didn't slow him down -- instead, he donned the long-sleeve shirt at his daughter's basketball game ... right behind Kim Kardashian, no less.