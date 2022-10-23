Matthew Stafford Hoping For Odell Beckham Rams Reunion, 'That's My Guy!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Matthew Stafford would welcome Odell Beckham Jr. back to the Rams with open arms ... telling TMZ Sports he absolutely loved his time with the wideout last season.

"That's my guy!" the L.A. quarterback said this week.

Odell has yet to find a football home since he tore his ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl win last February ... but he's reportedly getting close to signing on with a new team after rehabbing the last few months.

Most have expected the Rams to eventually be his landing spot -- and Stafford made it clear while shopping with his wife, Kelly, that he'd be overjoyed if that happened.

Seems Matt might even be doing a little recruiting for L.A. ... explaining to us that he still keeps in contact with the receiver.

"We'll see what happens," the signal-caller said.