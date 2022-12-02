Kanye West's Twitter Account Suspended for Posting Swastika

Kanye West is back in Twitter's doghouse for spreading more antisemitic hate ... but this time his account was PERSONALLY suspended by the platform's new CEO -- Elon Musk.

The rapper ran afoul of Twitter's policy against inciting violence after posting an altered image showing the Jewish symbol of the Star of David with a Nazi swastika.

Elon wasn't having it, tweeting a reply to Ye early Friday ... "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Kanye's tweet was swiftly removed ... it's not clear how long his suspension is for. His account was suspended once before in October (pre-Musk) after he posted antisemitic remarks.

Kanye's final tweet -- one of Elon getting hosed down by Ari Manuel -- to which Elon called "fine" and said, "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

Before his latest Twitter drama, Kanye appeared with white nationalist Nick Fuentes on Thursday's "Infowars" show hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Ye praised the Nazis and Adolf Hitler, seemingly in the throes of a mental breakdown.

Play video content 12/1/22 InfoWars

During their bizarre discussion, Jones tried to denounce the Nazis, but Kanye wouldn't let him, insisting, "They did good things too, we are gonna stop dissing the Nazis." And, before a commercial break, Kanye shockingly admitted, "I like Hitler."