Ye24 Merch for Kanye West's Potential Presidential Run Floods Sites

Kanye West Ye24 Prez Gear, Yeezy Shoes Hold Strong ... Despite Hitler, Nazi Praise

12/4/2022 1:00 AM PT
Kanye West has unveiled his bigoted views to the world, yet there's still a market for Ye24 merch as he noodles on another run for president.

A quick search on eBay and Amazon reveals dozens of listings, with everything from shirts and hoodies to hats and flip-flops ... all with either Kanye's imagery or his Ye24 slogan. It's unclear exactly who's selling the stuff ... whether it's Kanye or 3rd parties. Pricing ranges from $20-30 for hats, up to $50 for hoodies and flip-flops, plus shipping.

While we've yet to see any designs of Kanye with a swastika or anything Hitler-adjacent, some merch includes Ye holding a cross, and another where he's standing next to Iron Man.

As for the resale value of Yeezy shoes, those have remained shockingly unchanged -- despite Kanye's proclamation of loving Hitler and giving props to Nazis.

12/1/22
FROM THE MOUTH OF YE
Remo from Walk Like Us, a digital marketing company working with resellers, tells us one of the more popular Yeezy designs -- the 2015 Turtle Doves which retailed for $160 -- are still reselling at an average price of $793.

Kanye hasn't announced his candidacy for 2024, but he's strongly hinted it's going to happen. He also recently broke bread with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where he asked 45 to be his running mate, but was shut down.

