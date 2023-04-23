Matt Barnes Gets Political Advice From Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa

Here's How To Get Into Politics!!!

Ex-NBA player Matt Barnes is gunning for office by the time he's 50 ... and one politician is here to tell him how to make it happen -- former Los Angeles mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa!!

As we previously reported, the 2017 champion shared his intentions on Rachel Uchitel's 'Miss Understood' podcast last month ... saying he'd love to make a difference as an elected official like mayor or governor.

Of course, Villaraigosa knows a thing or two about the former -- he held office from 2005-13 -- and Barnes better listen up, 'cause he's droppin' some nuggets on how to get started.

"Get involved -- get involved in your church, get involved in your community and your kids' schools," Villaraigosa said.

"Get involved in trying to get people to vote. Get involved around an issue."

As for Barnes' reputation as an enforcer during his playing days, Villaraigosa says it shouldn't be an issue -- 'cause those in politics are generally forgiving people.