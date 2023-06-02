Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Zolciak Allegedly Punched Kroy Biermann During Argument

Kim Zolciak Allegedly Punched Kroy Biermann ... No Charges Filed

6/2/2023 5:12 AM PT
Kim Zolciak allegedly assaulted her estranged husband Kroy Biermann and the cops responded to their Georgia home ... but she wasn't arrested.

Two officers arrived at the couple's house in Atlanta on May 4 after receiving a call of a domestic dispute ... this according to the NY Post, citing a police document.

Kroy told police Kim punched him in the head during a heated argument over their assets, but had no visible injuries and refused medical treatment.

Per the police report ... Kroy decided not to press charges against "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum despite having a recording of their encounter.

But that's not all ... the report states Kroy locked Kim's pricey pocketbooks and jewelry into a safe, claiming it was all joint marital property. He said he planned to sell the items to offset losses incurred by Kim's gambling addiction, noting she had recently suffered a heavy loss.

On the other hand, Kim told cops she owned all the goods -- totaling $175,000 -- having acquired them before she tied the knot with the ex-NFL linebacker.

The officers checked out the contents of the safe and found some valuables -- such as Kim's passport in a Louis Vuitton case -- but no fancy purses.

Interestingly, Kroy filed for divorce from Kim the very next day. Since then, things have turned ugly between the two as they wage a legal battle over their broken finances and custody of their four kids.

