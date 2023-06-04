Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

IG Model Liziane Gutierrez's Tiny Dog Maced by Home Intruders During Burglary

IG Model Liziane Gutierrez Small Dog Maced, Hospitalized During Vegas Burglary

6/4/2023 12:50 AM PT
BRAZEN BREAK-IN
TMZ.com

Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez and her 10-lb pooch fell victim to some nasty crooks who not only broke into her home but decided they also needed to mace the pup in the process.

Liziane and Duchess

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing 3 men break into Liziane's Vegas home Thursday night through a back door. You see her maltese, Duchess, approach the intruders in a friendly manner only to be blasted with pepper spray.

COMPLETELY RANSACKED
TMZ.com

From there, the men rush upstairs and into Liziane's bedroom, ransacking her closet and making away with Gucci bags, a Rolex, a gold chain and designer sneakers.

Thankfully, Liziane was at the gym at the time of the incident ... but she tells us the men made away with over $50K in luxury goods. She called the cops as soon as she got home.

Liziane and Duchess

As for Duchess, she was taken to the vet -- given a bunch of baths and some medication for her lungs and eyes -- we're told she's still having a tough time recovering and isn't yet back to 100% ... though things are looking good.

Liziane Gutierrez Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
liziane gutierrez's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Cops tell us the incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later