Justin Bieber's Dad, Jeremy, Attempts to Clarify Anti-LGBT Comment

Someone might wanna take Justin Bieber's dad's phone -- he's attempting to clear up his previous anti-LGBTQ comment, claiming he's misunderstood ... and really is just making things worse.

Jeremy hopped on Twitter Friday morning to further explain what he meant in posting, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence."

Jeremy says, "My post was to acknowledge families, that's it! and before you say I abandoned my son, move on! that's an old narrative pushed! its ridiculous and didn't happen. Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic."

What Jeremy has clearly failed to learn from the wave of criticism he's received is ... straight people aren't the only ones who have families.

He also played the "some of my best friends are" card in his clarification, tweeting ... "My brother is gay and I adore him, Love whomever you want that’s your business not "mine" my problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ this is the concern of many. There is a place for everyone, and everyone’s opinion! That does not equal hate!"

Jeremy's reference of a "hostile takeover" screams of someone who's been shooting up cases of Bud Light, and/or tearing down Pride displays in a Target store.

He's claiming he's not anti-LGBTQ, but to say there's been a "takeover" of cities and schools is not only inaccurate, it's the dangerous kind of rhetoric that puts LGBTQ members at risk.

Little advice for Jeremy -- maybe just take the rest of this month off to enjoy your version of a family.