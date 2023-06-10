Zion Williamson's Alleged Fling Sees Huge Surge In Pornhub Searches After Callout

The adult film star who called out Zion Williamson earlier this week has seen her popularity explode since she railed against the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has learned searches for her on Pornhub have spiked like crazy.

According to a rep for PH, after Moriah Mills -- a 32-year-old music artist and OnlyFans model -- claimed in a series of tweets that she had been intimate with Williamson just days before he had announced he's expecting a baby with another woman ... people flocked to the website to check out her work.

The rep tells us that on June 7 -- the day she made the allegations against the New Orleans Pelicans forward -- searches for Mills increased 2,293% when compared to her daily average.

The rep also says she's now edging toward 1 million total searches already this month -- and now ranks inside the top 200 porn stars on the site.

An interesting note ... according to the Pornhub rep, it's actually been more women than men who have searched for her.