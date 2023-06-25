GLC Says Acting Lessons Would've Helped Ye's 'Inappropriate' Series Get on HBO

Ye's 'Little Inappropriate' Series Was Fun ...

Play video content TMZ.com

GLC is looking back fondly at his time spent filming Kanye West's attempted HBO series ... despite the fact it never saw the light of day.

The Chicago rapper checked in with TMZ Hip Hop amid this week's puzzling leak of Ye's "Curb Your Enthusiasm"-style comedy, which was called, "A Little Inappropriate."

Ya might see that title as foreshadowing, considering Ye's remarks in recent years.

GLC tells us they shot 'Inappropriate' back in 2007, and filming the pilot episode broadened his horizons and gave him a Hollywood crash course -- he found himself doing improv alongside JB Smoove and Kym Whitley and his homie Don C.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, the show didn't make the cut -- HBO pulled it after seeing the pilot episode -- but GLC openly admits some of the acting just wasn't good enough to carry on the HBO legacy.

Play video content TMZ.com

GLC notes the GOOD Music crew was more in its music bag at the time.

Ye had just delivered his first 2 blockbuster albums "The College Dropout" and "Late Registration" -- GLC exclusively featured on both projects, giving him a claim to fame that still lasts today!!!

Earlier in the year, GLC and Wiz Khalifa linked up for the cross-promotional weed anthem "Kush and P" ... a spotlight for Wiz's "KK" and GLC's "Cronja" cannabis brands.

Play video content TMZ.com