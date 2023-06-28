Moriah Mills Appears To Claim She's Pregnant After Alleged Zion Williamson Fling

Moriah Mills -- the woman who claims to have had an intimate relationship with Zion Williamson -- just seemingly announced she's pregnant ... and she's dropping major hints that the NBA star is the father.

The former porn star posted a video of a positive pregnancy test on Wednesday ... just weeks after she said Zion -- who is expecting a baby girl with his GF -- "better pray" he didn't knock her up, too.

Moriah is leading fans to believe she is, in fact, preggo with the 22-year-old's child ... as she also created a poll for potential names for the baby -- "Junior" and "Zoriah."

Mills has been highly active on social media after coming out with her allegations ... revealing extremely personal details of her alleged relationship with Zion and threatening to release a sex tape of them together, which ultimately got her booted from Twitter.

Moriah Mills got Zion name tatted on her face



She also had people talking after claiming she got the Pelicans forward's name tattooed on her cheek ... although there is speculation it might have been fake.

Despite all the drama, Zion has gotten support from his family ... as his stepfather publicly backed the hooper at a recent event in New Orleans.