Saquon Barkley Shows Insane Strength In Gym As Contract Feud W/ Giants Continues

Saquon Barkley isn't letting feisty contract negotiations with the Giants keep him out of the gym ... he just showed he's lifting more than ever -- box squatting somewhere near 600 pounds for reps!!!

Despite currently being in a back-and-forth with New York brass over his pay ... Barkley made it clear he's still prepping for the 2023 season nonetheless -- showing video of him Thursday getting busy in the weight room.

Barkley posted the footage to his Instagram page ... and the strength he displayed while doing box squats in the clip truly looks superhuman.

It's unclear how much exactly it all is -- but if the plates are the standard 45-pound ones ... it's 585 total LBs!!!

And, check out the video ... he got it up and down four times!!!

It all might just be a message to his team ... as both he and the Giants are currently at odds over the running back's contract. He wants a boatload of cash over a multitude of years -- while the Giants seem like they'd be happy if he'd just play on the franchise tag this season for right around $10 million.

Things have gotten so testy between the two ... Barkley told reporters earlier this month he'd contemplate sitting out the season if a deal isn't reached by the NFL's July 17 deadline.