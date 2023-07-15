Kyle Richards Jokes With Mauricio Umansky on Instagram After Split

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky might be separated ... but the two are still having fun at each other's expense.

Case in point ... Mauricio posted a series of recent Instagram photos looking buff with his shirt off inside a gym. In the caption, he admits he was fat and out of shape six years ago ... but his plan is to get more fit each year going forward.

Kyle then jumped in the comments section and playfully needled her hubby of 27 years, writing, "Must be Ozempic," with 2 laughing emojis. Maurico responded with three smiling and crying emojis.

Clearly, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were joking around about the controversial weight loss medication.

Nice to see the pair sharing a light moment after they reportedly split earlier this month, although they haven't gone far from one another ... the couple still live under the same roof as they try to iron out their differences and take care of their kids.