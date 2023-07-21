Jorge Masvidal Challenges 'Corny Motherf***er' Ben Askren To Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Hey Ben, kiss my ass! You're coming out of retirement? I'll send you right back in the motherf***er!"

Buckle up ... we're talking Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren II!

Retired UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) this week to talk about the upcoming Gaethje-Poirier BMF fight (more on that shortly), when the conversation turned to Askren and a comment he made about wanting to avenge his 5-second loss to Gamebred.

"Ben Askren said he'd come out of retirement to fight me," Masvidal said, adding ... "Hey Ben, I'll beat your ass with both hands behind my back!"

The BMF belt holder continued ... "Ben's so bad at boxing."

The resurgence of the beef seemingly goes back to late 2022 when Askren said he'd only come out of retirement for a rematch with JM.

Of course, the men fought in one of the most infamous UFC fights ever -- UFC 239 in July 2019 -- when Jorge opened up with a flying knee that sent Ben to la la land, as the star wrestler was shooting for the takedown.

We asked Masvidal -- what discipline? Boxing, MMA, something else?

"[Askren] wanted MMA, but for his sake, I'd do it boxing so I can't knee him in the face. It's illegal!"

"Maybe Ben can get his way now."

That's when Conor McGregor took a stray ... just because.

"Conor, you're a bitch. You never mentioned my name because I'll break your f***ing eye over it, you're a f***ing skank bitch. I don't really like those guys too much, you know?"

Promise ... we also talked about the BMF fight at UFC 291.

When Masvidal beat Nate Diaz for the inaugural fight, The Rock presented the belt to Street Jesus. This time it'll be Masvidal who has that honor.

But, does he actually like the idea of Dustin and Justin fighting for the belt that was created for him at the MMA star from Stockton?