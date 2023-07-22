Asante Samuel Says 'No Beef' W/ Bill Belichick, Sauce Gardner Despite Comments

Play video content

Despite being critical of both Bill Belichick and Sauce Gardner, Asante Samuel tells TMZ Sports he's got absolutely "no beef" with either guy ... explaining his comments were simply him just giving his opinions -- and nothing more.

"I'm a critic just like y'all," he said. "Y'all wake up, man. Y'all stop actin' like clowns."

Samuel took aim at Belichick's resume this week during an interview with ex-NFL player Bryant McFadden ... saying he didn't believe the Patriots head coach was the best ever.

Is Bill Belichick the best coach in NFL history?



“ABSOLUTELY NOT” - Asante Samuel 😳@pick_six22 didn't hold back with @bmac_sportstalkpic.twitter.com/xkEhHIuYTJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 18, 2023 @NFLonCBS

Just a couple weeks prior, he took issue with Gardner's resume too ... writing on his Twitter page that he believed Seahawks star Tariq Woolen had a better year than the Jets corner -- while adding that he thought Sauce's status was being buoyed by the New York media.

The New York media will take your career to another level https://t.co/XkFnbmoynr — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023 @pick_six22

Both hot takes were widely panned -- and most felt they were actually personal attacks on Belichick and Gardner.

But when we spoke with Samuel about it all on Thursday -- he said that couldn't be further from the case.

"Y'all stop it," the former New England Patriots cornerback said. "It's not a beef. If y'all want to cover it, y'all cover it. But it's not a beef."

He insisted giving his takes on the NFL is something he's done repeatedly over the years -- and it's never once been personal.

"I've been doin' this," he said. "I'm sick of it!"