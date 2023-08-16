EST Gee Walks Off Bootleg Kev Interview, Slams Him On IG

EST Gee didn't feel like his upcoming album was getting enough plug time during a chat with Bootleg Kev -- so, talking turned to walking, as he bolted midway through the convo!!!

Kev had been trying to inquire about EST's past stint as a football player, but the Kentucky-born rapper wasn't feeling the topic, as Kev seemed kinda hazy on details of the question.

EST expressed his desire to discuss his album "El Toro 2," and was noticeably bored as he fiddled with his ashtray.

When Kev inquired about EST signing with Yo Gotti, EST decided he was both done and finished and removed himself from the studio. The interview lasted about 20 minutes before the meltdown and Kev claimed EST was 2 hours later for the meeting.

Shortly after, EST hopped on IG to scold Kev for posting the interview while his vacated seat was still warm. He also denied the football questions made him mad, and said it was more about the wacky questions about porn star Brian Pumper and UFOs!!!

Kev tells TMZ Hip Hop he got the vibe EST didn't want to be there from the start, but hopes they can do another interview down the line.