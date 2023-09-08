Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cardi B Happy She Threw Mic in Vegas, Says Fan Threw Ice On Purpose

Cardi B No Regrets Over Mic Throw 🎤💥 'Bitch' Wasn't a Fan, She Meant to Hit Me!!!

9/8/2023 9:44 AM PT
Now that she's cleared of any potential charges, Cardi B is popping her ish over that Vegas mic-throwing incident, and she's standing by her actions!!!

Cardi popped up on "The Breakfast Club" Friday, and recalled the violent July incident with much detail ... but admitted she was initially quiet because she thought the incident would land her in jail!!! 😬

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story, Cardi was cleared in August after the criminal investigation determined there was no reason to charge her.

7/29/23
ASKING FOR IT
Cardi recalled the scorching Vegas temperatures playing a factor in her asking the crowd to splash her with water, while also warning them not to hit her face.

After performing several songs Cardi says she was met with a face full of ice and thinks the fan did it on purpose, so she retaliated by throwing the mic like a javelin.

7/29/23
MAKIN' A SPLASH
Cardi said she reviewed the footage and claimed she saw the woman intentionally aiming at her face, so she has no regrets about setting it off!!!

Old news is old news!
