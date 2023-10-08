Damian Lillard Has Better Shot at NBA Title W/ Bucks Than Heat, Says Matt Barnes

Play video content TMZSports.com

Matt Barnes feels Damian Lillard getting traded to the Bucks -- instead of his preferred destination of the Heat -- is a blessing in disguise ... telling TMZ Sports he believes the All-Star guard has a better chance at winning an NBA title in Milwaukee than he would in Miami.

The "All The Smoke" podcast host and ex-NBA star gave us his take at the 5th Annual KiKi Shepard Celebrity Golf Classic last week ... and he says even though Lillard didn't end up in South Beach like he reportedly requested, he should be more than thrilled with the outcome.

"I'm excited for Dame," Barnes said. "Obviously he wanted to go to Miami. That didn't happen, but for him to have the opportunity to win, I think is the key and the goal and him teaming up with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is definitely gonna give him a great opportunity to win a championship."

"I think probably even a better opportunity than he would had in Miami."

Of course, some fans might not agree -- the Heat have been to the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season ... and Jimmy Butler is one of the best playoff players in the league.

However, Butler, coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat came up short both times ... where the Bucks made the Finals and won in 2021 -- their first appearance in over four decades.

"Bucks are high," Barnes said. "It's gonna be a fun season."