Travis Kelce Questionable To Play Against Denver Broncos

If Taylor Swift makes a return trip to Arrowhead Stadium this week, she might not be able to watch Travis Kelce play ... 'cause the Chiefs just revealed the pop star's new flame is questionable for the big game.

Kansas City is playing on Thursday night instead of the usual Sunday in a prime time contest against the Denver Broncos ... but with Kelce still nursing an ankle injury that he suffered last weekend, he might have to sit it out.

Travis Kelce ankle watch on this fine Tuesday.



Andy Reid on the #Chiefs TE today: “He’s feeling a little bit better. I’m just going to see how he does. We’ll see where it goes.” @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/36TmKGycR1 — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) October 10, 2023 @MarleahKCTV5

The Chiefs listed him as a limited participant in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday -- suggesting there's still a chance he could play -- but taking the game off would allow him nearly two full weeks to rest up before the Chiefs take on the Chargers next on Oct. 22.

The star tight end has already missed one game this season due to injury -- sitting out the season-opener against the Lions with a knee issue -- but he's played in every other game since ... including two that Swift saw in person.

Of course, it was unclear if Swift had any intentions of heading to K.C. for the "Thursday Night Football" showdown ... but with Kelce's status up in the air, it seems watching the game from home might just have to be the play.