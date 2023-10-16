Jada Pinkett Smith's Brother Separated from Wife for Years, Getting Divorced

Jada Pinkett Smith isn't the only one in her family having a difficult time with their marriage ... her brother's apparently been separated for years too, and now his wife's filed for divorce.

Caleb Pinkett's wife, Patricia Pinkett, beelined it to court Monday and filed to divorce Jada's brother after more than 17 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Patricia notes she and Caleb have been separated since Feb. 28, 2020 ... and she's going with the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Remember ... Jada recently revealed she and Will Smith have been living separate lives for 7 years and basically carrying on a public charade as a married couple.

Jada's brother, an actor and producer, tied the knot with her sister-in-law back in September 2006 ... and they have one minor child together, an 11-year-old daughter. Patricia is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Jada's niece.

Patricia also wants Caleb to cough up money for spousal support ... and she wants to terminate the court's ability to award him any spousal support.