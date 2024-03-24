Celeb Jeweler Begs Antonio Brown To Give Back Diamonds, 'Stop Playing Games'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Celebrity jeweler Shuki International tells TMZ Sports he's willing to tear up his court judgment against Antonio Brown ... if the former NFL star simply gives him back his diamonds.

Shuki's been in a war with AB over the jewels for years -- writing in a lawsuit back in 2023 that the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout borrowed his iconic "Shuki International" finger covers and other prized possessions in 2022 ... but never paid for them or returned them.

Shuki actually won the case against Brown last month after the footballer failed to fight the suit ... with a judge ordering AB to pony up $1,095,000 million.

But when we spotted Shuki out in LA this week ... he told us Brown hasn't paid yet -- nor has he attempted to give back the items.

Shuki said he actually had a conversation with Brown over it all -- and AB apparently made it clear to him "he's not going to pay."

"Which is OK," Shuki continued, "just tell him to bring back the rings so we can settle."

Shuki said he doesn't harbor any animosity toward Brown despite the tense situation -- in fact, he said if AB hops on a new music track with him, he might be willing to forgive the whole thing right then and there.

But, getting his items back is obviously priority No. 1 for the jeweler.

"'Hey, bring back the ring,'" Shuki said in a message to Brown. "'Be cool. Be nice. I love you like a brother. But I don't think it's fair to hold something that you don't own. Especially with a court order now.'"

