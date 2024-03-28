Kanye West Avoided Diddy Meetup During Rolling Loud Performance

Diddy wanted a word with Kanye West at an L.A. concert this month, but Ye ended up ducking the convo -- which is interesting, considering what's gone down in the Bad Boy mogul's world since then.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Diddy was hanging out backstage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago ... he and his entourage had rolled up to watch Ye's performance, and he told people close to Ye he wanted a face-to-face to say what's up, personally.

Play video content 3/14/24 BACKGRID

However, we're told Kanye had no interest in the proposed meeting when it was brought to his attention -- or at the very least, we're told he wasn't champing at the bit to meet up.

In any case ... our sources tell us the meet and greet Diddy wanted with Ye didn't go down.

As we reported ... Diddy appeared supportive of Kanye at the festival, and even brought his kids to the show to watch. A picture of Diddy with a man -- who appeared to be his son, Justin -- at the side of the main stage circulated widely online.

It's interesting ... the two had beef dating back to 2022, when Kanye very publicly accused Puff of threatening him on behalf of unnamed Jewish people -- and all that came after Diddy called out Ye for selling "White Lives Matter" shirts.

That's why Diddy showing up for Ye was fascinating ... on its face, it would seem they'd put their differences aside -- or, at least Diddy had -- but based on Ye's non-interest, maybe he isn't ready to forgive and forget.

Also, in the heat of their feud, Ye posted one of their text exchanges, where he flat-out accused Diddy of being a "fed."

Cut to 18 months later, and the feds are all over Diddy -- as we reported, Dept. of Homeland Security agents raided his homes Monday in L.A. and Miami, seeking evidence to support allegations he engaged in sex trafficking.

Diddy spoke with agents himself Monday, on a Miami airport tarmac, as a member of his entourage was arrested on drug charges -- and, a short time later, he was seen pacing around outside the airport.

Play video content 3/25/24

Diddy's denied all wrongdoing thus far, and his attorney called the raids a gross show of excessive force, as well as a "witch hunt."

We obtained footage showing the inside of his L.A. home -- after the feds' search -- and it was torn to shreds, with the place turned upside down.