Chaka Khan's Daughter Calls Out Diddy For Disrespecting, Screaming at Mom

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira is relishing in Diddy's downfall, and it's all over a longstanding -- and previously unknown -- beef she has with him for allegedly disrespecting her legendary mother.

Indira, herself an up-and-coming singer, blasted Diddy in the comments section of his apology video, which he posted after 2016 footage surfaced of him beating his then-girlfriend Cassie.

Play video content 5/19/24

Like most people, Indira isn't buying his mea culpa, but her reasons are very personal. In her response comment, she slammed him for dissing Chaka by getting up in her face during a past meeting.

Indira wrote ... "I'm glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic when my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother."

As she continued, Indira declared she was "singing and dancing watching [his] demise" ... tagging her mother, and asking her to weigh in on the situation.

Chaka did not post a comment. We reached out to her rep, who had no comment.

Still, Indira isn't the first public figure to blast Diddy in the aftermath of the Cassie beatdown. For instance, Julia Fox spoke with TMZ Monday ... slamming the video as "disgusting," and expressing support for Cassie.

Play video content 5/20/24 TMZ.com

Model Emily Ratajkowski expressed a similar sentiment, as she branded Diddy a "monster" in a post shared on X.

Diddy has attempted to course-correct the situation ... sharing in his apology video that he sought treatment after the incident with Cassie. The rapper is currently facing a number of civil lawsuits, in which he's been accused of sexual assault and other troubling allegations.

Play video content TMZ Studios

His Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security in March as part of an investigation into sex trafficking allegations made against Diddy. He has vehemently denied the allegations, previously claiming his accusers are looking for a payday.