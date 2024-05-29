Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jason, Kylie Kelce Get Free Dinner Offer From Mayor After Run-In W/ Angry Fan

Jason & Kylie Kelce Get Apology, Free Dinner Offer ... From NJ Mayor After Run-In W/ Angry Fan

Jason and Kylie Kelce are not only welcome in Margate, NJ ... but they've also been invited to have a free meal on the mayor's dime -- this after an out-of-control fan threatened the couple wouldn't be allowed inside town limits after turning down a photo request!

Mayor Michael Collins hit up X on Wednesday to address the controversy just hours after the uncomfortable interaction went viral online ... where a woman was seen arguing with the Kelces, all because Jason and Kylie wanted to enjoy a night out without interruption.

BACK UP!!!

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," Collins wrote.

"As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

And, don't be surprised if the couple takes Mayor Collins up on the offer.

Jason -- who recently retired from the NFL after 13 seasons -- spoke about his vacay on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, saying he had a blast at the Jersey shore. While he didn't talk about the incident with the fan, Kelce did mention a local restaurant's delicious chocolate chip pancakes.

VACATION VIBES
New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Can you say breakfast for dinner, Mayor Collins?! 🥞

