Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Shopping W/ Jordyn Woods, Retail Therapy After WCF Loss?

Play video content BACKGRID

Seems Karl-Anthony Towns is hoping a little retail therapy will help him get over the Timberwolves' Western Conference finals loss ... 'cause the Minnesota star was seen going on a shopping spree Sunday -- one in which he appeared to buy loads of luxury items.

The four-time NBA All-Star hit Topanga Mall in the Los Angeles area to apparently find comfort in his credit card ... just a couple days after the Dallas Mavericks unceremoniously ended his season.

KAT's longtime girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, joined him for the excursion ... and it's clear the two spent some big bucks as they officially kicked off the basketball player's offseason.

They both were spotted with a ton of shopping bags ... including one from Balenciaga that seemed to be packed to the brim.

Unclear how effective it all was -- as neither seemed to have any sort of smiles on their faces -- but we're sure it certainly didn't hurt ... as Woods has said before gift-giving and quality time is one of the couple's favorite ways of expressing their love for one another.

As for the effect on KAT's pockets ... don't worry -- he can afford a few impulsive runs to the mall -- as he's made over $180 MILLION in his nine seasons in the league.