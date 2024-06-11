Chiefs' BJ Thompson Released From Hospital ... After Cardiac Arrest

Great news on BJ Thompson ... the Chiefs defensive lineman was released from the hospital days after going into cardiac arrest at a team meeting!

Thompson's agent Chris Turnage confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the 25-year-old was discharged from the Kansas City, Missouri hospital on Tuesday ... and his loved ones are very grateful for the love they were shown.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation," Turnage said.

As we previously reported, Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the NFL 2023 draft, was found unconscious after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest at the Chiefs facility last Thursday.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rushed and got help from the team medical staff ... who used CPR and an AED to bring Thompson back.

BJ was transported to the local hospital and was "awake and responsive" 24 hours later.